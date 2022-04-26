$168.81 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) will report sales of $168.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.70 million and the highest is $169.02 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $156.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $710.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, reaching $129.50. 370,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.