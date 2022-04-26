$168.81 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) will report sales of $168.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.70 million and the highest is $169.02 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $156.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $710.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, reaching $129.50. 370,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,769. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

