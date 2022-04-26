$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) to report sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Franklin Resources posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

