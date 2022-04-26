$2.15 EPS Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $1.94. OneMain reported earnings of $3.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 6,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.