$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the lowest is $2.57. Primerica reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 45.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Primerica by 29.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.19. 112,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $179.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average is $148.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

