$242.69 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will report sales of $242.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.37 million and the lowest is $234.58 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $188.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $994.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.76 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.67 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $57.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

