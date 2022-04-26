$253.98 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $253.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.60 million. 2U posted sales of $232.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 69,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.11.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 236,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,834,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.