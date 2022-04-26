$257.02 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will post $257.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $287.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $158.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLE. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

APLE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. 2,005,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

