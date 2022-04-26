$29.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to report sales of $29.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.03 billion to $30.48 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $128.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.91 billion to $129.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.09 billion to $124.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

T stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

