$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the lowest is $3.05 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $13.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $54.63 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

