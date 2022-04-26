$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

