$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.57 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.53.

IQVIA stock traded down $13.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.73. 2,113,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,116. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $205.03 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 107.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

