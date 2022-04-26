32,574,484 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,574,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,248,000. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF comprises 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 62.70% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTXN. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,668,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,526,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 348,738 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,291,000.

FTXN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. 3,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

