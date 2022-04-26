$330.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will announce $330.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.30 million and the lowest is $329.90 million. Lands’ End reported sales of $321.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 308,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lands’ End has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $497.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 26,842.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

