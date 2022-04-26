$349.77 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) to post $349.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.70 million and the lowest is $348.48 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $160.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $934.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of ROLL traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.24. 192,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,936. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.97.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

