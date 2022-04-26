$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. Moderna reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $25.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $17.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Shares of MRNA traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.23. The stock had a trading volume of 73,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,899. Moderna has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average is $218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,434,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,386,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,054 shares of company stock worth $30,802,414. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

