4,435 Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.