$784.17 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to report sales of $784.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $802.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $749.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 46,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

