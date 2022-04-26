$79.77 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to post $79.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $81.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $332.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $341.17 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $343.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million.

Several research analysts have commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 323,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $582.15 million, a P/E ratio of -114.00, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.