8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Gap Down to $10.33

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $9.98. 8X8 shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 2,836 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.09.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

