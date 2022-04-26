8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $9.98. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 8X8 shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 2,836 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,862 shares of company stock valued at $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

