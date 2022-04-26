8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $9.98. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 8X8 shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 2,836 shares.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.
In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,862 shares of company stock valued at $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.10.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
