908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 8.7%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $16.06. 4,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 304,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.36.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business’s revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $398,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock worth $1,560,557 in the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

