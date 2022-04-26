Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANF traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 36,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,679. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

