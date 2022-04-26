ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Shares Down 4.7%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 55,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 76,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ABVC BioPharma by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

