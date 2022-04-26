Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Accor from €37.08 ($39.87) to €35.50 ($38.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accor from €38.50 ($41.40) to €37.50 ($40.32) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Accor stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,877. Accor has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

