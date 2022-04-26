Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE AGRO opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.16. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth about $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

