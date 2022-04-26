Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down to $34.50

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $33.41. Adient shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 1,025 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 4.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

