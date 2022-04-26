Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $9.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.12. 2,809,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.39. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.46 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,128 shares of company stock worth $4,348,724. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

