Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,673 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $95,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $7,481,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,691. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.46 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

