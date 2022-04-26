Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Cap of $113.52 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $4.51 or 0.00011381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $113.52 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00237538 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,152,988 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.