Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.56.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.