Advisory Services & Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $121.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $876.42. 45,154,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,450,383. The company has a fifty day moving average of $937.92 and a 200 day moving average of $985.50. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $880.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

