Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,192,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004,572. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

