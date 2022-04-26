Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 527 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,452,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,485,000 after purchasing an additional 217,331 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,402 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. 19,984,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

