Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target Lowered to €4.00 at Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.
AFLYY opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.07.
Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.
