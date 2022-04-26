Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after buying an additional 321,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.52. 5,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,927. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day moving average of $272.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

