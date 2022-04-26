AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.80. AirSculpt Technologies shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 31 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,415,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,955,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.