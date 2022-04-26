Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.40.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$11.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.75.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

