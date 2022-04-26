Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.43.
ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of ALEC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 21,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.15. Alector has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alector by 14.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alector by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alector by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alector in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alector Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
