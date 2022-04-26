Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 21,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.15. Alector has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alector by 14.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alector by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alector by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alector in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

