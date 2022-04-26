Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.Allegion also updated its FY22 guidance to 5.55-5.75 EPS.

ALLE traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.90. 18,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,939. Allegion has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Allegion by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.