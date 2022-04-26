American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.130-$2.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 223,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 491,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

