American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average is $138.27.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

