Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $29.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $280.96 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.63.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.