Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Ames National has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $218.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 232.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the second quarter worth $273,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

