Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 80.4% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.47.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

