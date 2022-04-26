Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,327 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Amgen worth $305,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.80 and its 200 day moving average is $224.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.