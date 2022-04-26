Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,327 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Amgen worth $305,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 532.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 497,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,118,000 after acquiring an additional 419,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.80 and a 200-day moving average of $224.47.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

