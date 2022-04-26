Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.37). Amyris posted earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amyris by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 106,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

