Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $11.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices stock traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.81. 3,660,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,489,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.