Analysts Anticipate Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holley.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Holley by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLLY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.68.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.