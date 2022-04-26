Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $251.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.89 million and the highest is $275.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $263.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $45.33. 11,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,583. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

